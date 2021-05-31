6:30PM Monday: Summer-like pattern on the way with June’s arrival!

Happy Monday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nearly perfect with low humidity and wall to wall sunshine!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered afternoon showers cannot be ruled out with each presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s with June’s arrival a day away. Enjoy the rest of your long weekend and ‘unofficial start of Summer.’

Soak up this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 72°
Clear
Clear 0% 79° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 86° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 84° 74°

Thursday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 83° 74°

Friday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 82° 74°

Saturday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 75°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 82° 76°

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
86°

84°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

82°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

