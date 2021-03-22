6:30PM Monday: Soggy the next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a pleasant Monday across the greater New Orleans area, you can anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 50s or 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is rainfall-totals-1.jpg

Tomorrow, a pattern change will begin as high rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar through late week. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for excessive rainfall across our New Orleans metro and portions of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is rain-tuesday-excessive.jpg

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8AM Tuesday until midnight Friday due to growing concern 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. Our biggest concern will be a frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Usually, this is what leads to street flooding or pump systems becoming overwhelmed.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Heavy-rain-threat-flood-watch-8am-12am.jpg

Mid-week, we must also keep an eye on the forecast for Tuesday until Thursday as severe weather becomes possible. Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is severe-weather-forecast.jpg

Of course, this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight during WGNO News at 6 and 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 63°

Tuesday

74° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 74° 67°

Wednesday

73° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 73° 70°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 44% 79° 61°

Friday

77° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 77° 68°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 70°

Sunday

80° / 60°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 47% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
47%
68°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
68°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
73°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
72°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
72°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
71°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News