6:30PM Monday: Soggy the next few days

After a pleasant Monday across the greater New Orleans area, you can anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 50s or 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south.

Tomorrow, a pattern change will begin as high rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar through late week. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for excessive rainfall across our New Orleans metro and portions of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8AM Tuesday until midnight Friday due to growing concern 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. Our biggest concern will be a frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Usually, this is what leads to street flooding or pump systems becoming overwhelmed.

Mid-week, we must also keep an eye on the forecast for Tuesday until Thursday as severe weather becomes possible. Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Of course, this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight during WGNO News at 6 and 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season