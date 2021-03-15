6:30PM Monday: Heavy rain moving through

A batch of rain and storms is moving northeast across the area this evening. This area of rain will continue moving north of the area with just some spotty showers overnight.

It will be very warm and muggy though with lows in the 60s. Tuesday is going to be another warm and muggy day.

Look for low 80s again in the afternoon with just a slight chance of a spotty shower. Most rain should hold off until later Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.

We are going to see a line of rain and storms come through late in the day Wednesday with this storm system. There is a chance some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Right now the best chance of severe weather will be north of our area. However it will be worth staying aware of weather conditions through the day Wednesday.

After that a much cooler air mass moves in through the weekend.

