6:30PM Monday: Heavy rain moving through

A batch of rain and storms is moving northeast across the area this evening. This area of rain will continue moving north of the area with just some spotty showers overnight.

It will be very warm and muggy though with lows in the 60s. Tuesday is going to be another warm and muggy day.

Look for low 80s again in the afternoon with just a slight chance of a spotty shower. Most rain should hold off until later Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.

We are going to see a line of rain and storms come through late in the day Wednesday with this storm system. There is a chance some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Right now the best chance of severe weather will be north of our area. However it will be worth staying aware of weather conditions through the day Wednesday.

After that a much cooler air mass moves in through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 70°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm 0% 73° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 57°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 52°

Friday

67° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 51°

Saturday

65° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 65° 55°

Sunday

68° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
73°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
78°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

