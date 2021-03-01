6:30PM Monday: Getting soggy later tonight and tomorrow

A gloomy Tuesday is on the way with rain moving in and also temperatures staying cool through the afternoon. Showers will start to move in later tonight and then the intensity will pick up at times through Tuesday morning.

Once we drop into the low to mid 50s later tonight we don’t really move much from those numbers through the day. Some spots will briefly warm into the upper 50s but that’s probably about it.

Otherwise we will be clearing out on Wednesday and see a cool and dry airmass stick around for a couple of days. Right now the next rain chance comes in later Friday and Friday night.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 61° 53°

Tuesday

57° / 44°
Rain
Rain 97% 57° 44°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 60° 48°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 50°

Friday

68° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 62% 68° 53°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 50°

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
61°

61°

2 AM
Rain
75%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
84%
60°

60°

4 AM
Rain
85%
60°

59°

5 AM
Rain
83%
59°

58°

6 AM
Rain
85%
58°

56°

7 AM
Light Rain
68%
56°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
75%
54°

52°

9 AM
Rain
74%
52°

52°

10 AM
Rain
84%
52°

53°

11 AM
Rain
89%
53°

53°

12 PM
Rain
97%
53°

53°

1 PM
Rain
97%
53°

53°

2 PM
Rain
94%
53°

53°

3 PM
Rain
86%
53°

52°

4 PM
Light Rain
60%
52°

52°

5 PM
Showers
38%
52°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
52°

