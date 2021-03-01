6:30PM Monday: Getting soggy later tonight and tomorrow

A gloomy Tuesday is on the way with rain moving in and also temperatures staying cool through the afternoon. Showers will start to move in later tonight and then the intensity will pick up at times through Tuesday morning.

Once we drop into the low to mid 50s later tonight we don’t really move much from those numbers through the day. Some spots will briefly warm into the upper 50s but that’s probably about it.

Otherwise we will be clearing out on Wednesday and see a cool and dry airmass stick around for a couple of days. Right now the next rain chance comes in later Friday and Friday night.

