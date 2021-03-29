6:30PM Monday: Beautiful evening ahead with changes by Tuesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a cold front moved through yesterday afternoon on radar, it truly was an incredibly gorgeous day today.

Highs, area-wide, reached 70s, but temperatures will be beginning to fall shortly. Anticipate an overall pleasant, cool night tonight in 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Tuesday outlook with additional warmth. This is because today’s cold front lifts north as a warm front, bringing highs up to upper 70s, low 80s.

Another cold front returns mid-week, so the storms will ramp up again in these next couple of days.

Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. This is a low end threat, but gusty winds and a possible spin up tornado cannot be ruled out completely.

We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter. At that point, it will feel like it does right now once more.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 67° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 81° 70°

Wednesday

82° / 48°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 81% 82° 48°

Thursday

62° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 46°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 51°

Saturday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 68° 58°

Sunday

69° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 69° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
65°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
70°

73°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News