6:30PM Monday: Already well below freezing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hard freeze is likely for the entire area tonight and Tuesday morning as the coldest air in several years moves in.

Look for temperatures to drop into the mid and upper teens in the northern half of the area. These temperatures will last for several hours making conditions hazardous for exposed pipes and faucets.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-16.png

On the south shore temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s. These temperatures will also be cold enough to cause damage to exposed pipes. Insulate pipes and outdoor faucets and leave a small stream of water flowing from one faucet overnight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-11.png

The other issue will be the wind. Forecast wind chill values reach the single digits early Tuesday in the colder spots. This could be dangerous to be out in for any length of time. It’s best to just stay inside through midday Tuesday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture4.png

Highs Tuesday afternoon only reach into the upper 30s to around 40. After that we see another chance of rain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with another cold of cold air behind it. However it will not be as cold as the current arctic air.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

28° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 28° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 34°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 63° 43°

Thursday

48° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 48° 32°

Friday

48° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 48° 36°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 49°

Sunday

66° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 66° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
28°

29°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
27°

27°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

27°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

32°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
32°

33°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
33°

35°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
35°

37°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

38°

6 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

7 PM
Clear
2%
37°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News