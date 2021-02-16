6:30PM Mardi Gras: Cold tonight with storms on the way

Temperatures tonight will still be cold but not as bad as last night. However look for another hard freeze potentially in the northern half.

We will likely see mid to upper 20s in these areas for at least a few hours. On the south shore expect low to mid 30s so a light freeze possible.

After that we start to warm up Wednesday as the next storm system approaches. A warm front will move through the south shore with highs near 60, although north of that it will still be chilly through the day.

As the surface low moves through the area rain and storms will be likely.

There could be isolated strong to severe storms later Wednesday, especially on the south shore, so please stay alert to weather conditions.

Another shot of cold air moves in to wrap up the week, although not quite as cold as the current airmass.

