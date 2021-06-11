6:30PM Friday: Nice evening tonight to Saturday night!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Late Saturday to early Sunday, there’s the chance we see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% or 40% threat of showers through your upcoming week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by early next week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!