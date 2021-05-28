6:30PM Friday: Great forecast for the start of a long weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Saturday, there’s the chance for an increase in rain chances as your weekend progresses. Though rain chances look impressive tomorrow, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. That overall flood threat has now diminished as wind calmed, then water levels subsided.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 74°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 86° 68°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 70°

Monday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 87° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 87° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 75°

Thursday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News