6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Spring-like pattern continues. High pollen count! Better rain chances next week.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Spring-like pattern continues. Better rain chance next week.

High temperatures near 80 this afternoon. Breezy with winds 10-15mph, gusting 15-20mph.

The good news? The warm, spring-like pattern continues into the weekend with low rain chances. Isolated 10% chance for a spotty shower Friday-Saturday. 20% coverage of spotty showers on Sunday.

Rain chances look to increase into the middle of next week as a cold front approaches by Wednesday. Here’s your weekend forecast: