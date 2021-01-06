6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Isolated severe risk tonight. Any wintry mischief in the forecast?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! Clouds on the increase across the area through the day with high temps in the 60s. Big changes on the way in the wake of tonight’s cold front.

Line of showers & few thunderstorms expected late tonight-early morning Thursday. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong/severe storm.

Main risk of gusty winds & lightning. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.25″.

Down the road, the big story will be temperatures much colder Thursday through the middle of next week with a series of re-enforcing cold fronts. Low temperatures at/below freezing on the northshore.

We will have to monitor temperature trends for potentially moderate freeze by Saturday night.

Alright, let’s talk about the social media chatter about Sunday night-Monday morning’s wintry weather potential.

With regards to any wintry precipitation, remember, it is always RARE & highly unlikely for us on the Gulf Coast. That’s part of living here.

But, the pattern for late weekend into early next week is intriguing. A cold front will merge with a developing low-pressure system off the coastline. The keys? Will air be cold enough? Will there be enough moisture once the air is cold enough?

For far reaching areas of the Northshore into south Mississippi, a brief switchover to rain/sleet/flurry mix does appear possible. Little/no impacts expected.

For southshore folks, it appears very slim for us to see much of anything as the forecast stands now. We may see a few sleet pellets mix in by Monday morning. No impacts expected.

We’re still 4-5 days away from this *hint* of mischief on any model guidance. And I would put the odds at slim(but not zero!) any wintry mischief for south Louisiana. Nevertheless, something to watch!

