6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Icy conditions reported across the state. Here’s the latest on the winter storm:

6:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Winter storm gearing up across Louisiana. I-10 CLOSED west of Baton Rouge in both directions.

Current wind chills across the state of Louisiana. Single digit wind chills in north Louisiana. Teens for much of south-central Louisiana. Bundle up!

I-10 West of Baton Rouge turning into complete ice rink. This is near Lake Charles. PLEASE avoid travel if possible. I-10 now closed in both directions west of Baton Rouge.

Winter Storm Warnings issued for large section of south-central. Ice accumulations of one quarter inch to near a half inch are possible within the warning area. Dangerous, near standstill travel & sporadic power outages expected.

Winter Weather Advisory — Issued for additional parts of southeast Louisiana. Freezing rain amounts of .1 expected, which would cause hazardous travel.

In Metro New Orleans, a few sleet pellets may mix in with the rain, but overall impacts will be minimal compared to spots north and west. Remember, any water left on roadways will freeze tonight into Tuesday morning.

Hard freeze Monday night likely north of the lake with lows 15-22. 18-24 in the Bayou Parishes/River Parishes. In metro New Orleans, moderate to hard freeze growing more likely 23-27.

Make sure you have full preparations completed for pipes, pets, & plants, & people.In addition, wind chills in the lower teens expected.