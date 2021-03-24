6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain & reports of flash flooding continue. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Here’s the breakdown:

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteoroligst Scot Pilie — Heavy rain & reports of flash flooding continue. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SE Louisiana until 12AM Friday morning.

It’s now been raining in some spots for 12 HOURS! Localized flash flooding still reported in parts of Terrebonne/Lafourche. Areal Flood Advisory for St Tammany & south Mississippi until 7:15AM.

Talking details on WGNO all morning! Here’s the breakdown:

Today, expecting the heavy rain risk to continue. However, the rain doesn’t appear to be as non-stop and continuous as Tuesday. With soils being saturated, any additional rain could exacerbate flash flooding issues.

Scattered hit/miss heavy downpours expected throughout the day as the stationary boundary gradually lifts northward.

Thursday, the greatest severe risk looks to remain to our north. A Moderate Risk(Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms for north Mississippi/Alabama.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms in southeast Louisiana. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado risk. Timing for SE Louisiana from 10AM-3PM Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 72° 68°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 79° 66°

Friday

77° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 78° 63°

Monday

71° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 71° 65°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 79° 68°

