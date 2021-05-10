6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until 4PM. Here’s the latest on the heavy rain threat:

6:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flooding ongoing across New Orleans Metro. Here’s the breakdown:

Watching additional heavy rainfall developing over the River Parishes. This activity will move into the NOLA Metro within the next hour. Please be aware of additional flash flooding issues.

Please take the flash flooding ongoing seriously across the Metro New Orleans area.

DON’T DRIVE if you don’t have to this morning! Flash Flood Warning extended until 8AM.

Numerous roads impassable in Metairie/Kenner/River Ridge/New Orleans. Additional heavy rainfall moving into waterlogged parts of the Southshore. Please send in flooding reports/pictures!

Additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible over the next few hours. Flash flood Watch in effect until 4PM.