6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — First day of spring Saturday! Heavy rain potential next week.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — First day of spring Saturday! Temperatures this weekend will trend below average. Highs Friday in the upper 50s-lower 60s, highs Saturday in the low-middle 60s.

Lows the next few nights in the low-mid 40s north, upper 40s-near 50 in Metro New Orleans.

Heavy rain potential next week Tuesday-Thursday. Expecting 2-4″ of rainfall possible. Still several days to watch the potential. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a potential for severe weather as well. Stay tuned!