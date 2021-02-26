6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog advisory issued. Crawfish, daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense fog advisory issued until 9AM. Visibility likely to drop less than 1 mile across southeast Louisiana.

Please add a few minutes to your morning commute & drive extra carefully. Remember, use your low beams if you encounter fog!

Daiquiri & flip flop weather weekend! High temperatures will be well above average. Many spots will climb into the upper 70s-lower 80s Friday-Sunday.

Rain chances will remain spotty/sparse through the weekend. I have put a rain chance of about 20% through the weekend.

Next week’s forecast looks slightly more turbulent with localized heavier rain & a severe risk possible by Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 79° 65°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

71° / 58°
Showers
Showers 58% 71° 58°

Tuesday

62° / 59°
Rain
Rain 64% 62° 59°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Showers
Showers 37% 69° 56°

Thursday

68° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 68° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
67°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
77°

74°

6 PM
Clear
5%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
8%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

