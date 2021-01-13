6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cold Wednesday morning! Another front heads our way Thursday night.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold Wednesday morning! The good news? The sunshine is back today with temperatures climbing into the 50s today.

Another cold front on the way late Thursday night-Friday morning. This may bring an isolated shower early Friday morning.

Chilly temperatures stick around for the weekend! Fortunately, chilly temps will be accompanied with lots of sunshine.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 56° 43°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 47°

Friday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 58° 41°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 40°

Sunday

57° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 57° 42°

Monday

60° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 60° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 58°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 68° 58°

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
40°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
53°

51°

6 PM
Clear
2%
51°

49°

7 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
4%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
6%
45°

45°

12 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
6%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
7%
44°

