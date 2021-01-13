6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cold Wednesday morning! Another front heads our way Thursday night.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold Wednesday morning! The good news? The sunshine is back today with temperatures climbing into the 50s today.

Another cold front on the way late Thursday night-Friday morning. This may bring an isolated shower early Friday morning.

Chilly temperatures stick around for the weekend! Fortunately, chilly temps will be accompanied with lots of sunshine.

