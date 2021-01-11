6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Bundle up! Winter-like Monday blues.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Overnight, many spots in northern Louisiana received 2-4 inches of snow overnight.

For us, nothing! Simply a cold rain overnight. Bundle up as you step out the door! It’s a cold start to the week. Many spots with wind chills in the lower 30s this morning.

Tomorrow, there is a very slim chance for a few sleet pellets on the northshore. Overall, chance for showers is 20% late Tuesday-Tuesday night.

Another strong cold front expected late week to bring another cold weekend forecast.