6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Bitterly cold Fat Tuesday. Severe weather risk late Wednesday.

6:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Frigid Fat Tuesday. Many spots starting the day with wind chills in the lower teens, official low temperatures in the low 20s.

High temperatures on Fat Tuesday will struggle to warm up into the mid-upper 30s. The all-time record coldest Mardi Gras day was a high of 38 degrees in 1899. Today, we may break that cold record.

Low temperatures again reaching hard freeze criteria on the northshore. Light freeze on the southshore.

Next storm system arrives late Wednesday with severe threat. We will briefly warm up ahead of that system on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Main risk of damaging winds & isolated tornado late Wednesday evening-overnight Wednesday.

Much colder air will spill back into southeast Louisiana Thursday-Friday. Another light freeze possible on the southshore.