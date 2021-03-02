6:30 VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Washout to start your Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown:

6:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella! Off/on showers & much cooler Tuesday.

The good news? The severe risk is slim/none. Isolated chance for one/two thunderstorms to contain small hail. Rainfall amounts of .5-1.5″ expected, with localized higher amounts possible.

High temperatures in the lower 50s for many spots, with some areas in the upper 40s north of the lake.

Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s to near 40 north of the lake.

Gorgeous with lots of sunshine Wednesday-Thursday! Next weather maker arrives late Friday with scattered rain chances. Rain should clear early Saturday, leading to a lovely weekend!

Tuesday

53° / 45°
Rain
Rain 100% 53° 45°

Wednesday

61° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 48°

Thursday

67° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 67° 51°

Friday

69° / 52°
PM Light Rain
PM Light Rain 66% 69° 52°

Saturday

67° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 16% 67° 48°

Sunday

65° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 65° 52°

Monday

70° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 70° 59°

51°

7 AM
Light Rain
87%
51°

50°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

49°

9 AM
Showers
48%
49°

50°

10 AM
Rain
67%
50°

51°

11 AM
Rain
85%
51°

51°

12 PM
Rain
100%
51°

52°

1 PM
Rain
98%
52°

51°

2 PM
Rain
93%
51°

51°

3 PM
Rain
82%
51°

52°

4 PM
Light Rain
62%
52°

52°

5 PM
Showers
47%
52°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
51°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
49°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
49°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

