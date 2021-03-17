6:30 PM Weather: Strong storms and heavy rain this evening

A line of storms will be moving across the area this evening bringing with it the threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Most of the severe weather threat will stay north of our viewing area through the evening.

We are under a Tornado Watch until 9PM this evening due to this severe weather potential.

The storms will be moving across the area through midnight. Look for the activity to be in the immediate New Orleans area by 9-10. After that the line will continue to push east into southern Mississippi and Alabama by 1-2 AM.

Much nicer weather will be moving in behind this system although cooler. Look for breezy and drier weather Thursday with northwest winds of 15-20 and temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 55°

Thursday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 50°

Friday

60° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 60° 49°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 54°

Sunday

67° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 67° 54°

Monday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 72° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Showers
Showers 41% 76° 63°

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

74°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
74°

74°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
74°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
73°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

68°

2 AM
Clear
3%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
5%
66°

63°

4 AM
Clear
4%
63°

61°

5 AM
Clear
3%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
3%
59°

57°

7 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

