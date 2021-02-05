6:30 PM Friday: Rain tapering off later this evening

Lows tonight will be dropping into the low to mid 40s north and mid to upper 40s south

It is a wet and cold evening across the area with the front just to the south and rain still moving overhead. The forecast through the first part of the weekend will be a little tricky in terms of temperatures depending on where you are.

On Saturday it looks like the front begins to try and lift north. Areas south of I-10 could see temperatures reach into the mid 60s while areas along and north of I-12 will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures actually cool back down some Sunday as the rain moves out.

Look for scattered showers to continue on Saturday although not as persistent as what we have seen today. Rain will begin moving out by the evening with drier conditions Sunday.

Temperatures still look to be warming up early in the week.

