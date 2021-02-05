6:30 PM Friday: Rain tapering off later this evening

Lows tonight will be dropping into the low to mid 40s north and mid to upper 40s south

It is a wet and cold evening across the area with the front just to the south and rain still moving overhead. The forecast through the first part of the weekend will be a little tricky in terms of temperatures depending on where you are.

On Saturday it looks like the front begins to try and lift north. Areas south of I-10 could see temperatures reach into the mid 60s while areas along and north of I-12 will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures actually cool back down some Sunday as the rain moves out.

Look for scattered showers to continue on Saturday although not as persistent as what we have seen today. Rain will begin moving out by the evening with drier conditions Sunday.

Temperatures still look to be warming up early in the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

51° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 50°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Showers
Showers 82% 60° 48°

Sunday

58° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 58° 47°

Monday

68° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 68° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 70° 61°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 70° 60°

Thursday

68° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 68° 50°

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Showers
39%
52°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
52°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
52°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
53°

53°

3 AM
Showers
36%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
40%
53°

54°

5 AM
Showers
46%
54°

54°

6 AM
Light Rain
68%
54°

55°

7 AM
Light Rain
63%
55°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
78%
54°

55°

9 AM
Rain
82%
55°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
73%
56°

56°

11 AM
Light Rain
63%
56°

57°

12 PM
Light Rain
65%
57°

57°

1 PM
Showers
45%
57°

58°

2 PM
Showers
39%
58°

59°

3 PM
Showers
40%
59°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

Interactive Radar

