6:15AM Saturday: Severe potential and heavy rain in WGNO viewing area through late morning!

Heavy rain and a lot of lightning continually moving through New Orleans. Hail reports are coming in across Destrahan as well as Mid-City as this is progressing southeast!

Pea-dime sized hail was just reported near University Medical Center as a straight-line wind event unfolds, with gusts between 60-70+ miles per hour as a main threat.

There are several Flash Flood Warnings in effect through the 8AM hour and a Tornado Watch is issued until 7AM. A Flash Flood Warning is issued until 8:15AM for metro New Orleans! Move vehicles off of the street if possible as 2-3 inches in total will likely fall quickly. A Flash Flood Warning is issued for portions of Saint Bernard Parish until 8:30AM.

The Causeway Bridge has now closed as a result of extremely gusty winds, heavy rain, and poor visibility! Avoid travel if this is possible over these next few hours!

Currently, based off of the Entergy and Cleco websites, about 4,600 residents are without power across WGNO’s viewing area. Have ways to receive warning information on hand these next few hours.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season