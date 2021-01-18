6:00PM Weather: Warm welcome to 70 degree highs ahead!

It was another great day today across southeast Louisiana, and we were slightly warmer than Sunday nearly everywhere!

Sunshine remains the theme until Wednesday. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to mostly 40s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 40s – lower 50s! Highs reach upper 60s near 70 tomorrow afternoon after lunch.



As a cold front arrives late week, we see precipitation chances go up greatly. Temperatures will differ more at that point.

This is going to allow for forecast conditions by your weekend to be beautiful once more.



New Orleans’ forecast for our Friday ahead includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing as far as timing, intensity, etcetera!



Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App! Happy Martin Luther King Junior Day today!

