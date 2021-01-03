6:00PM Saturday: Great forecast for the start of 2021!

It was another below average day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after The New Year’s Eve front cleared our area, ending storms! Nonetheless, look at that 24 hour temperature change around 10+ degrees nearly everywhere!

Anticipate clearing tonight to early tomorrow morning until sporadic fog returns! Low beams will be best if heading out early!

Sunday, anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Frost remains possible, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants but fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 55! Sunshine will be the theme until increasing clouds return mid-week.

Another low pressure system arrives Wednesday evening into Early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return.

