6:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Warm, spring-like pattern on the way! Many spots will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

The next few days is crawfish boilin’ weather! Perfect weather for outdoor plans will continue into the weekend.

Humidity will slowly be on the increase into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive early-middle next week. Here’s the details: