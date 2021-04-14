6:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch continues. Round #2 of strong storms expected today. Here’s the details:

After a rough, stormy Tuesday, another round of strong storms is on the way for Wednesday with the active weather pattern continuing until early Saturday.

Soils are saturated after 2-5+” of rain on Tuesday, and it won’t take much to prompt additional flash flood issues. Flash Flood Watch continues for southeast Louisiana until noon on Thursday, and this watch may get extended.

Much of southeast Louisiana is within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms, but we may see that threat level increase to a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5). Primary risk from storms will be damaging wind & hail risk.

Look for rain and storms to move back in by late morning-early afternoon.

1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible.

A third wave of strong storms looks to move through earlier on Thursday morning. This wave will likely have less severe weather potential in terms of wind and hail, but will be capable of producing more flash flooding.

Stay aware of weather conditions over the next couple of days. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 75° 68°

Thursday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 74° 64°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 70° 67°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 73° 59°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 69° 58°

Monday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 60°

Tuesday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 74° 61°

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

71°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
71°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
72°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
72°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
73°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
73°

72°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
72°

