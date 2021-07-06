Scattered storms and showers in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Unsettled weather will continue across the northern Gulf for at least the next couple of days. Showers and storms will likely develop again on Wednesday and will once again be capable of producing heavy downpours and isolated street flooding. 

In the short term, much of the activity from this afternoon and evening will dissipate heading into the overnight hours. However like the past couple of nights we will likely still see isolated showers continue, especially near the lakes and coast. Look for temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 70s through early morning. 

Basically the same setup is in place for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop, especially by late morning and early afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. Rain chances will remain above normal on Thursday. 

It looks like slightly drier weather moves in on Friday and through the weekend to lower the rain chances back to more standard isolated coverage. This means afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 90s by that point. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 83° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 83° 77°

Thursday

85° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 85° 78°

Friday

85° / 79°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 85° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
78°

78°

3 AM
Showers
47%
78°

78°

4 AM
Showers
56%
78°

77°

5 AM
Showers
59%
77°

77°

6 AM
Showers
54%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
55%
77°

78°

8 AM
Showers
50%
78°

79°

9 AM
Showers
44%
79°

80°

10 AM
Showers
49%
80°

81°

11 AM
Showers
55%
81°

82°

12 PM
Showers
57%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

Interactive Radar

