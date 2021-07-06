Scattered storms and showers in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Unsettled weather will continue across the northern Gulf for at least the next couple of days. Showers and storms will likely develop again on Wednesday and will once again be capable of producing heavy downpours and isolated street flooding.

In the short term, much of the activity from this afternoon and evening will dissipate heading into the overnight hours. However like the past couple of nights we will likely still see isolated showers continue, especially near the lakes and coast. Look for temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 70s through early morning.

Basically the same setup is in place for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop, especially by late morning and early afternoon as daytime heating kicks in. Rain chances will remain above normal on Thursday.

It looks like slightly drier weather moves in on Friday and through the weekend to lower the rain chances back to more standard isolated coverage. This means afternoon temperatures will warm up into the low 90s by that point.