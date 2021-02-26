5PM Friday: Spring weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS — Spring weather is going to continue through the weekend with temperatures remaining very warm ahead of a cold front early next week.

The main issue will continue to be fog at night and in the morning for the next couple of days. Visibilities will likely be on the low side again early Saturday. Be careful if you have plans to drive during this time frame.

Otherwise the big story will be the warm temperatures. Once again we will see upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday.

We will continue to see a slight chance of showers around the area through the day Saturday. Southerly flow will increase a bit and that moisture may lead to a shower or two.

Right now the forecast model doesn’t show much but doesn’t indicate the chance for a few showers in the region. Some of those could pop up over the rest of the area the next couple of days as well.

In general rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday as a front moves into the area and stalls. Look for cooler temperatures overall next week as well.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season