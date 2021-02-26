5PM Friday: Spring weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS — Spring weather is going to continue through the weekend with temperatures remaining very warm ahead of a cold front early next week.

The main issue will continue to be fog at night and in the morning for the next couple of days. Visibilities will likely be on the low side again early Saturday. Be careful if you have plans to drive during this time frame.

Otherwise the big story will be the warm temperatures. Once again we will see upper 70s to around 80 on Saturday.

We will continue to see a slight chance of showers around the area through the day Saturday. Southerly flow will increase a bit and that moisture may lead to a shower or two.

Right now the forecast model doesn’t show much but doesn’t indicate the chance for a few showers in the region. Some of those could pop up over the rest of the area the next couple of days as well.

In general rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday as a front moves into the area and stalls. Look for cooler temperatures overall next week as well.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 74° 65°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 78° 67°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 80° 65°

Monday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 69% 70° 58°

Tuesday

63° / 54°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 66° 54°

Thursday

69° / 56°
Showers
Showers 37% 69° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Clear
3%
73°

71°

8 PM
Clear
3%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
68°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
71°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
74°

Interactive Radar

