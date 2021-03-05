5PM Friday: Rain this evening but clearing for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Scattered showers are beginning to move in from the west and that trend will continue over the next few hours. Look for increasing rain chances across the area through the evening, especially after sunset.

Some indications are showing up that the majority of the rain will stay more towards the southwest part of the area as opposed to the northeast. However right now it looks like most of the area will at least get some rain.

Rain will be heaviest around midnight and then will move out into the sunrise time frame on Saturday morning.

Look for cooler but nice conditions to move back in through the day Saturday. After temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun.

It looks like mostly dry conditions will continue through at least the middle of next week.

