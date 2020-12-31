VIDEO FORECAST — Severe risk for New Year’s Eve. Here’s the breakdown:

5AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Severe risk for New Year’s Eve. Here’s the breakdown!

Good morning, Happy New Year’s Eve! The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed the Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms back slightly. Greatest risk for severe storms across south-central Louisiana.

This Enhanced Risk does include much of Acadiana & the north parts of Tangipahoa/Washington/Livingston Parishes.

All of Southeast Louisiana within Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. It will not be a complete washout for New Year’s Eve, but a few storms that do fire up will have the potential to be strong. Have an indoor backup plan for any festivities.

Main risks of gusty winds 45-60mph, few tornadoes, and isolated large hail. Timing for Southeast Louisiana — Warm front will move through 1-5PM, which will bring preliminary round of isolated strong storms.

A secondary risk late evening 6PM-12AM as broken squall-line moves through. I’m on WGNO all morning with more details! Join in!