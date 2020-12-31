VIDEO FORECAST — Severe risk for New Year’s Eve. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

5AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Severe risk for New Year’s Eve. Here’s the breakdown!

Good morning, Happy New Year’s Eve! The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed the Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms back slightly. Greatest risk for severe storms across south-central Louisiana.

This Enhanced Risk does include much of Acadiana & the north parts of Tangipahoa/Washington/Livingston Parishes.

All of Southeast Louisiana within Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. It will not be a complete washout for New Year’s Eve, but a few storms that do fire up will have the potential to be strong. Have an indoor backup plan for any festivities.

Main risks of gusty winds 45-60mph, few tornadoes, and isolated large hail. Timing for Southeast Louisiana — Warm front will move through 1-5PM, which will bring preliminary round of isolated strong storms.

A secondary risk late evening 6PM-12AM as broken squall-line moves through. I’m on WGNO all morning with more details! Join in!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 75° 60°

Friday

68° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 51°

Saturday

58° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 58° 44°

Sunday

57° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 45°

Monday

64° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 49°

Tuesday

66° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 51°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
PM Showers
PM Showers 51% 69° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
75°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
74°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
74°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
73°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
72°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

69°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

66°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
66°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
62°

Popular

Latest News

More News