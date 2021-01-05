5AM FORECAST — Lovely Tuesday. Multiple cold fronts on the way.

Good morning! Another lovely weather day on tap. High temperatures in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe risk appears very minimal, but a few rumbles of thunder expected. One or two storms may produce brief gusty winds.

Behind this cold front, another winter-like surge of cold air on the way late week into early next week. High temps back into the lower 50s. Near freezing on the NorthShore for low temps.

With regards to any wintry precipitation, it is always RARE & highly unlikely for us on the Gulf Coast. That’s why we live here .

However, I’d be lying if I didn’t mention that the pattern & setup is intriguing with a system late Sunday-early Monday at least for north Louisiana/I-20 corridor. More than likely just a chilly rain across south Louisiana. Booo, I know I know.

We’re 6 days away from this *hint* of mischief on any model guidance. And I would put the odds at very slim for any wintry mischief for south Louisiana. Nevertheless, something to watch!