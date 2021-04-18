5:45PM Sunday: Sunny forecast for Monday!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the last day of your weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with additional rain, clouds and cooler highs, too, to make it feel ever colder after severe weather ripped through muchy of last week. Temperatures are a bit warmer today across the state.



Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with peeks of sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 60s-70s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor festivies including crawfish boils.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the upper 40s- lower 50s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s-60s south!



Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances on Friday as highs begin climbing beyond average once again.



