5:45PM Sunday: Sunny forecast for Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the last day of your weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with additional rain, clouds and cooler highs, too, to make it feel ever colder after severe weather ripped through muchy of last week. Temperatures are a bit warmer today across the state.

Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with peeks of sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 60s-70s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor festivies including crawfish boils.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the upper 40s- lower 50s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s-60s south!

Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances on Friday as highs begin climbing beyond average once again.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight and during WGNO News at 5 and 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 59°

Monday

72° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 72° 59°

Tuesday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 78° 57°

Wednesday

71° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 54°

Thursday

70° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 70° 61°

Friday

74° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 74° 69°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

5 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

6 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
60°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
61°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News