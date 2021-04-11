5:45PM Sunday: Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the last day of your weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with additional clouds and cooler highs, too, to make it feel ever colder after severe weather ripped through early. Temperatures are a bit warmer today across the state.

Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 80s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor festivies including crawfish boils on Masters Sunday.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 40s-50s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s-60s south!

Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances on Tuesday as highs begin climbing beyond 80 degrees once again.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 59°

Monday

84° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 84° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 59% 77° 68°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 77° 63°

Thursday

73° / 61°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 73° 61°

Friday

71° / 64°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 71° 64°

Saturday

74° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 74° 62°

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
3%
66°

66°

1 AM
Clear
9%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
64°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
62°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
60°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
63°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

