5:45AM Wednesday: Little better rain chance today

Another hot and humid afternoon is on the way with just a slightly better overall chance of seeing some of those pop-up showers and storms. Look for afternoon temperatures around 90 with partly cloudy skies.

The daytime heating will lead to showers and storms trying to develop near the sea breeze areas of I-10 and just north of I-12 through the day. Right now this chance does not look very high but we will probably see a few more than Tuesday.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that develop. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.