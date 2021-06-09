5:45AM Wednesday: Little better rain chance today

Another hot and humid afternoon is on the way with just a slightly better overall chance of seeing some of those pop-up showers and storms. Look for afternoon temperatures around 90 with partly cloudy skies.

The daytime heating will lead to showers and storms trying to develop near the sea breeze areas of I-10 and just north of I-12 through the day. Right now this chance does not look very high but we will probably see a few more than Tuesday.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that develop. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 88° 76°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
88°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
6%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
6%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
7%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
7%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
77°

