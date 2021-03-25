5:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Windy Thursday! Few strong thunderstorms possible. Here’s the breakdown:

5:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Windy Thursday! Wind Advisory issued from 9AM until 6PM. Wind gusts of 25-40mph likely.

Few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Here’s the breakdown:

A strong upper-level low pressure system will bring a severe weather outbreak possible to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

A HIGH(Level 5 out of 5) Risk for severe storms has been placed there.

For southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, a much lower risk for severe storms. A Slight(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Main time frame for any strong to severe storms would be from 11AM until 4PM.

Main risks of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornado report. In fact, rain chances aren’t all that high today as some spots may even stay dry.

The good news? Flash Flood Watch CANCELLED! A few scattered strong storms remain possible today across southeast Louisiana, but heaviest rain threat has ended!

Thursday

78° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 78° 65°

Friday

77° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 83° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 78° 61°

Monday

65° / 62°
Showers
Showers 38% 65° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 74° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 62°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
73°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
74°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
79°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
51%
78°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
67°

66°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
66°

