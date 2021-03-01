5:45AM VIDEO FORECAST — Grab the umbrella! Rain chances going up with cold front on the way.

Weather

5:45AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — It’s the first day of meteorological Spring! But, we’ve got a cooler pattern on the way for much of this week.

Grab the umbrella! Rain chances going up with cold front on the way.

A cold front will arrive mid day-early afternoon Monday. This will bring localized scattered downpours through Monday, and rain chances will remain high into Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler & less humid weather will move our way. Re-enforcing front looks to arrive Friday, which will bring a pleasant weekend!

Here’s your full forecast from Scot:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 76° 56°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Rain
Rain 89% 59° 46°

Wednesday

59° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 59° 49°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 50°

Friday

68° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 47% 68° 51°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

72°

9 AM
Showers
39%
72°

73°

10 AM
Showers
38%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
73°

70°

4 PM
Showers
47%
70°

69°

5 PM
Light Rain
62%
69°

69°

6 PM
Showers
55%
69°

68°

7 PM
Showers
50%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
38%
66°

64°

9 PM
Showers
38%
64°

64°

10 PM
Showers
41%
64°

63°

11 PM
Showers
40%
63°

62°

12 AM
Light Rain
62%
62°

62°

1 AM
Light Rain
64%
62°

61°

2 AM
Light Rain
63%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
76%
60°

60°

4 AM
Rain
86%
60°

60°

5 AM
Rain
80%
60°

59°

6 AM
Rain
63%
59°

Interactive Radar

