5:45AM Thursday: Rain develops later today

More rain chances are in the forecast for your Thursday afternoon and evening. Most of the area should stay quiet this morning with activity along the coast and offshore.

It is very muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dewpoints also in the low 70s. Look for a warm up into the mid 80s by early afternoon.

After that showers and storms will start to develop. Rain chances will be on the high side today. Locally heavy downpours will be the main issues.

Another day of scattered showers and storms is on the way for Friday before lower rain chances move in on Saturday.

Thursday

85° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 85° 74°

Friday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 81° 75°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 74°

Sunday

80° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 76°

Monday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 82° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 83° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 85° 76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
64%
82°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
81°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
84°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
82°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
83°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
77°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

