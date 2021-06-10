5:45AM Thursday: Not much relief from the heat

More hot and humid weather is on the way today and there won’t be a lot of rain to give us any relief. Rain chances look even smaller than yesterday thanks to some drier air aloft. Expect spotty showers to develop later in the afternoon after temperatures climb to around 90.

More of the same on the way over the next couple of days. Look for highs of 90-92 each day through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. Not expecting much rain through Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. That will cool things down a little for later in the day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 91° 77°

Friday

91° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 76°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 93° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 77°

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
90°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
84°

83°

9 PM
Clear
5%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
9%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Clear
11%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
12%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
78°

