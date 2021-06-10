5:45AM Thursday: Not much relief from the heat

More hot and humid weather is on the way today and there won’t be a lot of rain to give us any relief. Rain chances look even smaller than yesterday thanks to some drier air aloft. Expect spotty showers to develop later in the afternoon after temperatures climb to around 90.

More of the same on the way over the next couple of days. Look for highs of 90-92 each day through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. Not expecting much rain through Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. That will cool things down a little for later in the day.