5:45AM Friday: Soggy weather will continue this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More rain is on the way over the next couple of days with a pattern that may not end until the middle of next week.

We are looking at showers and storms developing again later this morning and this afternoon across the area. Like the past couple of days there will be a threat for locally heavy downpours. Some street flooding will be possible.

Rain chances look even higher over the weekend. Initially it looked like we may see a break on Saturday but not anymore. A trough of low pressure will sit over eastern Texas keeping us on the wetter and more active side.

This will send waves of rain and storms through the area which will continue through early next week.

Be mindful of potential areas of street flooding if you are out and about through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 75°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 89% 83° 75°

Saturday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 77° 74°

Sunday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 82° 75°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 84° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Showers
37%
79°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
78°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

5 AM
Showers
36%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News