5:30PM Wednesday: Warm evening ahead of storms

Temperatures will remain very warm with breezy and muggy conditions this evening. A line of storms will be moving through the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

Most of our area is under a level 1 threat with a slightly higher outlook to the northwest up I-55. The main issue with this line will be the chance for gusty winds and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Storms will move into the I-55 corridor around 2 AM. These will continue moving east/southeast through the early morning hours.

These storms will end by mid-morning Thursday and we will see a break in the rain chances. However scattered showers come back Friday with another widespread threat of heavy rain by Saturday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 68°

Thursday

80° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 80° 71°

Friday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 83° 72°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 79° 66°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 77° 68°

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
72°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
70°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
69°

71°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
73°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

