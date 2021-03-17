5:30PM Wednesday: Strong storms moving through this evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A line of storms will be moving across the area this evening bringing with it the threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Most of the severe weather threat will stay north of our viewing area through the evening.

We are under a Tornado Watch until 9PM this evening due to this severe weather potential.

The storms will be moving across the area through midnight. Look for the activity to be in the immediate New Orleans area by 9-10. After that the line will continue to push east into southern Mississippi and Alabama by 1-2 AM.

Much nicer weather will be moving in behind this system although cooler. Look for breezy and drier weather Thursday with northwest winds of 15-20 and temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 55°

Thursday

67° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 60° 49°

Saturday

66° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 66° 54°

Sunday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 54°

Monday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 72° 61°

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Showers
Showers 41% 73° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

73°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
73°

72°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
72°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
5%
66°

64°

4 AM
Clear
4%
64°

61°

5 AM
Clear
3%
61°

59°

6 AM
Clear
3%
59°

57°

7 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News