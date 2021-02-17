5:30PM Wednesday: Storms this evening and then cold again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will be watching a line of rain and storms as it moves through the area later this evening as another strong storm system sweeps across the state.

Right now the line does not look that impressive out to the west.

However temperatures are in the 30s out there so the severe weather threat is very low. As this line moves east it will move into some of the warmer temperatures around the area. Look for locally heavy rain as this moves through.

There is a small portion of the area, mainly south and east of New Orleans, that could see a strong to severe storm. The question will be is there enough instability to produce a stronger storm since the dynamics in the atmosphere are there. If a storm can grow strong enough an isolated tornado or damaging wind gust would be possible, along with hail.

After this system moves out Thursday morning highs will only be in the 40s the next couple of days. Look for more freezing temperatures by Thursday and Friday nights.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 56° 41°

Thursday

47° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 47° 33°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 33°

Saturday

55° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 45°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Monday

59° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

54°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
54°

48°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
48°

47°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
47°

46°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
46°

45°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
45°

45°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
45°

45°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
44°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
44°

44°

6 AM
Showers
42%
44°

43°

7 AM
Showers
39%
43°

42°

8 AM
Showers
38%
42°

41°

9 AM
Showers
35%
41°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
45°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News