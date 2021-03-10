5:30PM Wednesday: More of the same

Look for more of the same over the next few days with warm temperatures and breezy afternoons. On Thursday the afternoon highs should be a couple degrees warmer than what we saw today. Look for highs around 80 farther inland with mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.

This will be true on the south shore as well with temps topping out around 80 inland.

It still does not look like much rain chance through at least Saturday and even on Sunday the chance will be for just a few spotty showers. Otherwise look for more warm and mainly dry conditions through the weekend.

