5:30PM Wednesday: Flood Advisory in effect for metro New Orleans

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the immediate New Orleans area until 8:15 this evening as another heavy band of rain moves in. This means the possibility of street flooding over the next few hours. As always avoid driving through flooded streets.

This band of rain will also produce frequent and dangerous lightning before it moves through.

We will get a break in the rain overall through later this evening and tonight. However there will still be a few showers that pop up from time to time overnight, especially in the northern areas.

After that look for yet another band of heavy rain to move through on Thursday. This one will be a little earlier in the day than the past couple that we have seen. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy rain which leads to street flooding. However a slight chance still remains of some strong wind gusts or small hail.

Rain chances stay on the high side through Friday, although most likely more scattered in nature than what we have seen the past couple of days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 65°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm 0% 65° 65°

Thursday

74° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 74° 66°

Friday

70° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 70° 68°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 74° 59°

Sunday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 72° 59°

Monday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 72° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 70° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
65°

66°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
66°

67°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
9%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
70°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
70°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
70°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
70°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
67°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
67°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
67°

69°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
69°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

71°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
73°

