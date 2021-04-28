5:30PM Wednesday: Early summer weather again tomorrow

Another hot one is on the way for Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s. We are going to see that southerly wind continuing as well around 10-15. Dewpoints will continue around 70. Look for plenty of sun through the day.

After that we are watching a very slow moving storms system in the southwest. It will gradually shift east over the next couple of days. As it does so look for some rain chances to spread in on Friday. After that it looks like the main impacts from that system will be on Sunday.

Humidity levels do not drop as much as it looked like they would a couple of days ago. We will see a slight break over the weekend with more clouds and cooler conditions, but overall fairly muggy into early next week.

Right now it also looks like hit or miss rain chances will continue early next week as well.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 73°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 88° 72°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 70°

Saturday

81° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 81° 72°

Sunday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 82° 75°

Monday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 85° 76°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 86° 74°

