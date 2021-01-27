5:30PM Wednesday: Colder air on the way tonight

Cooler weather is on the way tonight into Thursday.

Temperatures are still fairly pleasant Wednesday evening with low to mid 60s. Cooler weather is on the way though tonight into Thursday.

Winds have picked up out of the northwest behind the front with most of the area in the 15-20 range this afternoon. Some areas are in the low 20s. Keep in mind these are sustained winds so the gusts are a bit higher.

This wind will continue to bring in colder and drier air into the area for the next couple of days.

Look for lows Thursday morning to drop to the mid 30s north with upper 30s to low 40s south. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s and we could see some spots hit freezing by Friday morning.

Warmer air will move back in for the weekend.

