5:30PM Wednesday: Coastal flood threat will continue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Strong winds out of the east and southeast will continue through the rest of the week leading to the threat of flooding outside the levee system. A coastal flood advisory and warning are in effect for the coastal areas through early Saturday. While not a major issue, tide levels of 1-2 feet above normal will be possible.

Otherwise we will continue to watch for the locally heavy rainfall potential. Right now it looks like that threat is shifting more west over the next couple of days. However there is still the chance for more scattered showers and storms through Thursday which could cause locally heavy rain.

A flash flood watch continues through Thursday evening. Heaviest activity will likely be farther west of our area. Look for low 80s tomorrow and Friday and then mid to upper 80s with dry conditions over the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 72°

Thursday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 77° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 80° 73°

Saturday

80° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 69°

Sunday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 70°

Monday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 86° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
75°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
74°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

