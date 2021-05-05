5:30PM Wednesday: Clearing out tonight

The cold front is offshore to the south Wednesday evening and we will begin to dry out overnight into Thursday morning.

Drier air up to the north will be filtering in over the next 24 hours. Dewpoints will drop from the mid 70s yesterday to the mid 50s tomorrow which will feel so much nicer.

The humidity will stay low through midday Saturday. This is going to be a really nice early spring feel with the cooler and drier conditions. That will also allow overnight lows to drop quite a bit the next couple of mornings.

Look for upper 50s in the northern half to start the day Thursday. It will still be in the mid to upper 60s on the south shore.

Expect plenty of sun to wrap up the week with afternoon highs only around 80 both days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 67°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 82° 71°

Sunday

85° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 85° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 83° 74°

