5:30PM Wednesday: Clear and cool night

Let’s keep this spring-like trend going! Another stunningly gorgeous day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than they were these past couple of afternoons! Sunny and 60 is pretty tough to beat during March.

Warmth remains the theme ahead! Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to upper 30s, lower 40s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 40s! Highs reach upper 60s to lower 70s again by your afternoon after lunch.

Look for mild conditions overall through the weekend. Another cold front moves through on Friday night which will bring rain to the area. This will move out by Saturday morning though and we will see plenty of sun over the weekend.

